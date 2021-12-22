 Skip to main content
NU volleyball coach John Cook, others in the Huskers' 'travel party' test positive for COVID-19
Drake vs. Nebraska, 12.19

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook walks onto the court after being announced as part of the national runner-up team at halftime of the Nebraska-Drake women's basketball game on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

NU volleyball head coach John Cook and players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey discuss the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin in the national championship match.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said Wednesday he and other members of the team's "travel party" tested positive for COVID-19.

Cook, in a radio interview with KLIN, said those affected are quarantining, some in Lincoln and others in their hometowns over holiday break.

"Thank goodness we don’t start school until Jan. 17," he said. "We’re going to get a break here.”

The Huskers spent nearly five days in Columbus, Ohio, last week competing in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. When they returned, the team was honored Sunday during the Nebraska women's basketball team's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check back for updates to this story 

