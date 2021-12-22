NU volleyball coach John Cook, others in the Huskers' 'travel party' test positive for COVID-19

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook walks onto the court after being announced as part of the national runner-up team at halftime of the Nebraska-Drake women's basketball game on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
NU volleyball head coach John Cook and players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey discuss the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin in the national championship match.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said Wednesday he and other members of the team's "travel party" tested positive for COVID-19.
Cook, in a radio interview with KLIN, said those affected are quarantining, some in Lincoln and others in their hometowns over holiday break.
"Thank goodness we don’t start school until Jan. 17," he said. "We’re going to get a break here.”
The Huskers spent nearly five days in Columbus, Ohio, last week competing in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. When they returned, the team was honored Sunday during the Nebraska women's basketball team's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: All of the sights from Columbus, where the Huskers and Badgers meet with a national title up for grabs
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) digs the ball against Wisconsin during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes (center) reacts after her team scores a point against Nebraska during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Nebraska's reserve players react after their team scores a point against Wisconsin during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Nebraska head coach John Cook sits on the sidelines during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) digs the ball against Nebraska during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Nebraska during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Nebraska players huddle during the NCAA Tournament championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) stretches for a hit against Wisconsin's Devon Robinson (10) and Anna Smrek during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) hits the ball towards Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) during the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield celebrates after his team defeated Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA volleyball tournament Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield speaks to his team during the championship match of the NCAA Tournament against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Wisconsin fans cheer during the championship match against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Nebraska's reserve players stand on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA Tournament against Wisconsin on Saturday on Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball against Wisconsin during Saturday's NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) hits against the block of Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins during the NCAA championship match Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) and Lauren Stivrins (right) try to block a spike by Wisconsin's Julia Orzol during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for Nebraska's volleyball team to arrive for Saturday's national championship match against Wisconsin in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers, seeking their sixth title, fell in five sets to the Badgers.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders get the crowd going before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheer team member Logan Larsen cheers before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!