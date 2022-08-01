NU volleyball coach Cook says he was willing to accommodate Caffey with scholarship

CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season.
Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too, but the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months.
Caffey announced late last week she is entering the NCAA transfer portal to play her final year of college volleyball elsewhere.
Last winter, the NCAA granted Caffey a waiver to play this season, but Nebraska never said for certain Caffey would return. She practiced with the team in the spring and spent time with the team this summer.
In a social media post last week, Caffey said if she stayed at Nebraska, she wouldn’t be able to have one of the scholarships for the fall semester, and that she learned of it just a few weeks ago.
Branched Oak Lake murder suspect sought drugs after shooting boat owner, sheriff's investigator alleges
Amie Just: 'Unexpected and untimely' departure of Huskers' Kayla Caffey frustrating for all involved
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
Lincoln couple grapples with police shooting of dog after city denies tort claim
Game and Parks says Wahoo couple didn't see a mountain lion
Lincoln man kidnapped, sexually assaulted girl before returning her home, police say
From Big Ten West contender to 'all-bus team,' here's what national scribes are saying about Nebraska
From the classroom: New pizza chain coming to Lincoln high school cafeterias
Kayla Caffey says she's leaving Nebraska because Huskers didn't offer her a scholarship
Drier than a bone: Platte River goes dry in wake of hot, rainless year
Lincoln mom makes Maxim cover contest quarterfinals, needs votes to advance
Man who got out of pickup to help driver after I-80 crash is killed by passing vehicle
Suspect in Branched Oak Lake killing was released from prison in March, records show
‘He was eager to grow up’ – Four weeks after fatal collapse at York hotel, no answers, no investigation
Four-star 2023 edge Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska. Who could take his spot in the class?
Cook disputes that. The coach says Caffey had a spot on the team — and a scholarship — if she wanted. But Caffey never announced her return.
“We were fully committed to her financial situation," Cook said. "She had everything covered."
If Caffey would have returned, she would have counted for two scholarships, which eliminates a scholarship for next season. Even still, Nebraska was on board.
Cook spent several minutes Monday explaining the "very unique situation" from his side.
Last season, Cook asked Caffey if she wanted to come back, and she said she would.
“Our compliance people went through months of work to get her that seventh year, (of eligibility)” Cook said. “It was not a done deal. It was very complicated. They worked hard to get that passed.
“They also hit us with a year penalty if she was going to play at Nebraska that we could take this year or next year. So we continued to have discussions and I double-checked with Kayla and said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this because this is going to cost us a lot?’ And we were fully committed to two scholarships for her over two years for her to play her super-senior year.”
Cook asked Caffey why she wanted to come back, and she responded that she wanted to help Nebraska win a national championship.
“Things continued to unfold,” Cook said. “We made a couple appeals and things changed, but by May it was all worked out and the ball was in her court. As far as I knew she was coming back. I was waiting for her to do her announcement, which all of these transfers do. It’s like going through recruiting again. We were waiting for that and it never happened. And then last week she said she was done. That’s about all I know.”
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: Nebraska volleyball officially opens 2022 season with spring game in Grand Island
Nebraska players celebrate after a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik attempts to block a hit by Kansas' Rachel Langs during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers line up for the national anthem before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players watch a highlight reel on the video board before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter leads a warmup drill before the Huskers played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kansas celebrates after scoring a point against Nebraska during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes (left) and Kelly Hunter help out with drills before a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans enter into the Heartland Events Center before Nebraska played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for a short serve by Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers celebrate during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik (center) celebrates with her teammates after recording the match-winning kill during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The Huskers won 3-1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (right) celebrates after recording a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts instructions to players during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over Kansas' Gracie Van Driel during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein hits the ball against Kansas' Karli Schmidt (left) during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball against Kansas during a spring exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island. Schwarzenbach will play for Long Beach State next season, but she helped the Huskers with depth in this April 23, 2022, scrimmage.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hits the ball against Kansas' Lauren Dooley (second left) and Anezka Szabo during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans watch the first set of an April 23, 2022, spring exhibition match between Nebraska and Kansas at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!