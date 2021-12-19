NU volleyball associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand leaves for head coaching job

Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand is leaving to be the head women’s volleyball coach at Long Beach State,
Long Beach State announced the move on Sunday evening, less than 24 hours after Nebraska's season ended with a loss in the national championship match.
Hildebrand played men's volleyball at Long Beach State and previously lived in California while leading the U.S. beach volleyball teams that played in the Olympics. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Long Beach men's team.
Hildebrand coached a total of three seasons at Nebraska in two stints. In his first season in 2017 Nebraska won the national championship.
When coach John Cook had an opening on the staff two years ago, he recruited Hildebrand to come back and gave him the title of associate head coach while also making him one of the highest paid assistant coaches in women’s volleyball.
Hildebrand was the defensive coordinator for the Huskers.
"My family and I are honored and humbled to be coming back to lead the women's volleyball program at my alma mater," Hildebrand said in a statement "The love I have for the university, Long Beach State volleyball and the entire Long Beach community greatly influenced my decision to return to the Beach and is a dream come true.”
Long Beach State fired its coach in late October, and finished the season with a 16-15 record.
That leaves Nebraska with one opening for its two full-time assistant coaches. Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes has previously been the defensive coordinator, before shifting to the recruiting coordinator job when Kayla Banwarth left two years ago.
Former Husker setter Kelly Hunter has been the volunteer assistant coach the past two seasons, and also did a short stint as interim assistant coach.
