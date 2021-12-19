NU volleyball associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand leaves for head coaching job

Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand is leaving to be the head women’s volleyball coach at Long Beach State,

Long Beach State announced the move on Sunday evening, less than 24 hours after Nebraska's season ended with a loss in the national championship match.

Hildebrand played men's volleyball at Long Beach State and previously lived in California while leading the U.S. beach volleyball teams that played in the Olympics. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Long Beach men's team.

Hildebrand coached a total of three seasons at Nebraska in two stints. In his first season in 2017 Nebraska won the national championship.

When coach John Cook had an opening on the staff two years ago, he recruited Hildebrand to come back and gave him the title of associate head coach while also making him one of the highest paid assistant coaches in women’s volleyball.

Hildebrand was the defensive coordinator for the Huskers.