NU legendary coach Terry Pettit to be inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame

Terry Pettit, who grew the Nebraska volleyball program into a national powerhouse, will be inducted into the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.

Five former Husker athletes will be inducted, as well, and those names will be announced over the next three weeks, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced.

Pettit received the news from current NU volleyball coach John Cook on Tuesday via a social media chat.

"It's always good to be recognized by the institution that you spent your professional life with," Pettit said. "That's wonderful."

Pettit not only built a perennial power, but a state phenomenon. Volleyball became one of the most popular sports within the state borders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pettit was named NU's volleyball coach in 1977 and what followed was one of Nebraska's biggest success stories. He posted a 694-148-12 record in 23 seasons and guided the Huskers to 21 conference championships, six NCAA semifinal appearances and a national championship in 1995.

He also laid the groundwork for the Huskers' 2000 national title run. Cook guided that team to a 34-0 mark and the roster included several players that Pettit recruited and coached before stepping down in 1999.