NU freshmen Mendelson, Allick the likely candidates to step in at middle blocker for Huskers

John Cook has a saying he uses occasionally for freshmen starters on the Nebraska volleyball team.

“If a dog’s gonna bite, it’s going to bite as a pup,” the coach says.

Well, the Huskers in 2022 will have a couple of young players likely to get a crack at considerable playing time.

The Huskers are likely to start a first-year player at one of the two middle blocker spots — Bekka Allick or Maggie Mendelson. That comes after Thursday’s news that All-American middle blocker Kayla Caffey is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The other starter at middle blocker should be Kaitlyn Hord, an All-American graduate transfer from Penn State.

Caffey’s news certainly changes the start of the season, after Nebraska was on track to have two senior All-American middles with a combined 10 years in a college program.

But Allick and Mendelson are each top-10 national recruits who Cook has spoken highly of in the past.

Allick has more experience, being one year older and in the program for seven months after graduating from Waverly early and enrolling at UNL in January. She's 6-foot-3 and the No. 6 national recruit according to PrepVoleyball.com.

Cook has been impressed with Allick while getting to coach her for the first time during spring practice.

“For a freshman, she’s very vocal, and she has a great presence,” Cook said in April. “She competes really hard and she’s making huge progress. She still has her freshman days where she’s going to take somebody out blocking and knock some pin blocker out or she’ll do something freshmanlike. But she serves great, she can play defense, she’s a really good volleyball player.”

Mendelson is just 17 years old, but during a summer interview looked the part of a college athlete both physically and with her maturity. She graduated from high school early and reclassified from the 2023 class to ’22. She’s the No. 4 national recruit.

This summer, she was the captain for the United States junior national team that won the Pan American Cup.

Last fall, Cook was thrilled to seal a commitment from Mendelson, who will also play basketball after the volleyball season is over.

“I think she’s good enough to start for both of us,” Cook said last fall. “I’ve told her we’re not recruiting her to come in here and redshirt, or have her sit the bench. We want her because she has a chance to start.”

Mendelson has rare athleticism when you consider her age and height.

“Think about it, she’s (6-5) and she’s an elite basketball player and elite volleyball player,” Cook said. “So obviously she’s a good athlete. She can move, she has great vision.”

With only 12 scholarship players in college volleyball, freshmen often have to play earlier in their careers.

Nebraska has had a successful season with a young middle blocker in the past. In 2017 the Huskers won the national championship with Lauren Stivrins starting at middle blocker as a redshirt freshman.

In 2018, Nebraska returned to the national title match with a freshman setter (Nicklin Hames).