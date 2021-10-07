Now that she's fully back, Lauren Stivrins has her sights on something else in last go-round with Huskers

Stivrins was injured last season. It got to the point that Cook was ready to not have her play anymore, but Stivrins talked him out of that.

“We met with the doctors and everything and they said she couldn’t do any more damage to it, so it was just how much pain she could tolerate,” Cook said.

Stivrins was a senior last season, but players had the option to come back for an extra season due to COVID-19. That’s why Stivrins is able to play now.

But if Stivrins had been healthy at the end of last season, she probably wouldn’t have used the extra year.

“I think I would have moved on with my life,” she said.

Because Stivrins redshirted as a freshman, she’s now in her sixth season as a college athlete. If she would have been healthy, she likely would have gotten a chance to train with the United States national team last summer, and start a pro career this fall.

Her back has felt great for several weeks now. During practice, if she makes an error, she’ll get on the floor and do a calisthenic, just like the rest of the players.