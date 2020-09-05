 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norris' Boesiger commits to Nebraska volleyball
View Comments

Norris' Boesiger commits to Nebraska volleyball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Christian vs. Norris, 10.1

Norris' Maisie Boesiger dives for a Lincoln Christian shot in the first set of a 2019 match at Norris High School in Firth.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Norris setter Maisie Boesiger committed to the Nebraska volleyball program Saturday, becoming the second Class of 2022 player from the area to pledge to the Huskers.

Boesiger earned second-team all-state honors after helping the Titans to the Class B state semifinals last season. 

She joins Bekka Allick (Waverly) and Hayden Kubik (West Des Moines, Iowa) as commits for the 2022 class. 

Check back for updates to this story

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Husker volleyball's spring barnstorming tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News