Norris' Boesiger commits to Nebraska volleyball

Norris setter Maisie Boesiger committed to the Nebraska volleyball program Saturday, becoming the second Class of 2022 player from the area to pledge to the Huskers.
Boesiger earned second-team all-state honors after helping the Titans to the Class B state semifinals last season.
I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and volleyball career. I am so blessed to have this opportunity and to be a Husker! ❤️🤍#GBR 🌽 @NorrisTitanVB @PrepDig_NE @Premier16_G @Premier_VB @PrepVolleyball @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/kxZO51r9nl— Maisie Boesiger (@boesiger_maisie) September 5, 2020
She joins Bekka Allick (Waverly) and Hayden Kubik (West Des Moines, Iowa) as commits for the 2022 class.
