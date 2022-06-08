Norah Sis helps lead U.S. junior national team to 2-0 start at Pan American Cup

The United States under-21 national team improved to 2-0 at the Pan American Cup with a 3-0 win against Canada on Wednesday.
The U.S team won 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The 12-player roster includes two Nebraska players and one from Creighton.
Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate now playing for Creighton, was one of the Americans' leading scorers with 10 points (eight kills and two blocks).
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick had three points with two kills and one ace serve. Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez had 11 digs.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
