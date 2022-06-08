 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norah Sis helps lead U.S. junior national team to 2-0 start at Pan American Cup

  Updated
  • 0
USA junior national team 2022

Creighton volleyball player Norah Sis (9) and Nebraska's Bekka Allick (16) and Lexi Rodriguez (1) are each playing for the United States under-21 national team in a tournament this week in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

 NORCECA

The United States under-21 national team improved to 2-0 at the Pan American Cup with a 3-0 win against Canada on Wednesday.

The U.S team won 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The 12-player roster includes two Nebraska players and one from Creighton.

Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate now playing for Creighton, was one of the Americans' leading scorers with 10 points (eight kills and two blocks).

Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick had three points with two kills and one ace serve. Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez had 11 digs.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

