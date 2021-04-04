No surprises here: Huskers earn No. 5 seed for NCAA volleyball tournament and first-round bye

There wasn’t a lot of excitement or suspense from the Nebraska volleyball team for this season's NCAA Tournament selection show.

Most years, getting one of the top-16 seeds garners a big reaction because that means you’ll play in front of your home crowd in the first two rounds.

Finding what region of the bracket you’re slotted in can be exciting because then you know what state you could be headed to for the second week of the tournament (who can forget the cheers from the Huskers when they looked like they’d be going to Hawaii in 2011, only to get upset in the second round?).

But because of the new format for the COVID-19 season, all six rounds of the tournament will be played in Omaha from April 14-24. The Huskers earned the No. 5 seed for the tourney as announced on Sunday’s show on ESPNU.

Nebraska has a 14-2 record during the pandemic-shortened season and had a 2-2 record against ranked teams, with losses against fifth-ranked Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State.

The top four seeds are No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Texas.