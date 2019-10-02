The Nebraska volleyball team had one of its most successful matches of the season in hitting in a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 win against Rutgers on Wednesday in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
The second-ranked Huskers improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. After three road matches to start the conference season, Nebraska will return home for a big match against No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Nebraska had a season-best .468 hitting percentage. The Huskers’ previous best hitting percentage this season was .349 against High Point. Nebraska had 44 kills, and Rutgers just 29. Nebraska had just eight hitting errors on 88 attempts. The Huskers were blocked four times.
Nebraska coach John Cook was pleased with Nebraska’s consistency in the match, with Nebraska holding Rutgers to less than 17 points in all three sets.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 12 kills. She did so on just 15 attempts with no hitting errors for a career-best .800 hitting percentage. Sun had kills on each of her first seven attempts of the match.
Freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik also had a season-best hitting percentage of .316. She had nine kills on 19 attempts.
“I just felt like Lexi thought she could get a kill on every swing, and Madi was taking some really good swings and (hitting off) the block,” said Cook in a radio interview. “Sometimes what we work on in practice they do in the matches.”
The Huskers also got great matches from its middle blockers. Callie Schwarzenbach had seven kills on just nine attempts with no errors for a .778 hitting percentage. And Lauren Stivrins had six kills on .556 hitting.
Schwarzenbach had kills on five of her first six attempts of the match. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Kearney, Missouri, got about five of her kills on the slide attack. Before the match Nebraska watched video of the middle blockers for the United States women’s national team running the slide play, so the Husker middles could learn from their footwork. Cook thinks it helps to watch great players.
“Callie had a really good week of practice and she’s been working really hard,” Cook said. “I’ve seen a strong sense of urgency from her. She had a great match against Illinois, and then I think she was disappointed against Northwestern. So she came in motivated, and it showed tonight.”
Right-side hitter Jazz Sweet added eight kills on .200 hitting, giving Nebraska five players with at least six kills. Sweet also had three blocks. Nicklin Hames had 34 set assists and a team-best seven digs. Nebraska held Rutgers to .112 hitting.
Nebraska had kills on 10 of its first 12 hitting attempts of the match. Nebraska’s .615 hitting percentage in the first set was its best hitting percentage in 44 sets this season.
Joining the Big Ten Conference hasn’t been much fun for the Rutgers volleyball team. In six years in the Big Ten, Rutgers has won only one conference match, against Maryland in 2015.
Beka Kojadinovic led Rutgers (6-8, 0-3 Big Ten) with eight kills.
Briefly
Nebraska outside hitter Capri Davis did not play due to illness.
-- Brent C. Wagner