Lexi Sun had 14 kills to lead the seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a mostly easy 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 win against Iowa on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Nebraska wasn’t initially playing as well as it had during recent wins against Penn State and Northwestern, but got rolling after the middle of the second set. NU still had a .432 hitting percentage for the match and held Iowa to .103 hitting.
All five Nebraska hitters had a hitting percentage better than .325.
It’s the fourth straight win for Nebraska. And with three weeks to go in the Big Ten season, Nebraska is tied for third with a 12-2 record, and is now just one match behind Wisconsin and Minnesota, who are tied for first place.
It was a good match for the Husker outside hitters. Freshman Madi Kubik added nine kills on .333 hitting while playing her first college match in her home state.
Nebraska’s hitting percentage was its second-highest of the season. And on defense Nebraska outblocked the Hawkeyes 9-2.
Lauren Stivrins had five blocks, and Callie Schwarzenbach had four. Schwarzenbach is playing with an injury after she broke a bone in her hand during practice earlier in the week.
Jazz Sweet added nine kills, and Stivrins had nine, as well, hitting .636.
Iowa (9-16, 3-11) has been swept in each of its last four matches, against Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska.
