No longer a favor to Creighton, Huskers-Bluejays series a clash of nationally ranked teams

There was a time when the Nebraska volleyball program scheduled matches against Creighton in part as something of a favor to the program just up the road in Omaha.

The matches against Nebraska were good exposure and tests for Creighton when the Jays were still playing in the Missouri Valley and not yet a nationally ranked program.

Now, the Nebraska-Creighton match is something more to both schools and their supporters. And nowadays the Huskers expect if they don’t play well, they could be beaten.

The matches give Nebraska a great challenge before the Big Ten season begins, with Creighton being ranked during each of the past three matches in the series.

That will include this season when No. 3 Nebraska takes on No. 19 Creighton on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The match begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1.

And while some people say a rivalry can’t truly begin until both teams have won (Nebraska leads the all-time series 19-0), it’s obvious this match means a lot to both sides.