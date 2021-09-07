No longer a favor to Creighton, Huskers-Bluejays series a clash of nationally ranked teams

There was a time when the Nebraska volleyball program scheduled matches against Creighton in part as something of a favor to the program just up the road in Omaha.
The matches against Nebraska were good exposure and tests for Creighton when the Jays were still playing in the Missouri Valley and not yet a nationally ranked program.
Now, the Nebraska-Creighton match is something more to both schools and their supporters. And nowadays the Huskers expect if they don’t play well, they could be beaten.
The matches give Nebraska a great challenge before the Big Ten season begins, with Creighton being ranked during each of the past three matches in the series.
That will include this season when No. 3 Nebraska takes on No. 19 Creighton on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The match begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1.
And while some people say a rivalry can’t truly begin until both teams have won (Nebraska leads the all-time series 19-0), it’s obvious this match means a lot to both sides.
“Originally when we played Creighton, it was just to try and help their program, and now it’s become great matches,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “In 2018 we had a five gamer; in 2019 we went four really close games. So this has become a celebration of volleyball, with a lot of in-state players and two great teams going at it. Creighton has been very close to getting to the Final Four.”
This season, the series shifts back to Omaha, where the Jays move the match to the massive downtown arena instead of its smaller on-campus venue. That allows for several thousand more fans to attend, with supporters of both the Huskers and Jays.
In 2018, the arena was the site of the best match in the series, when Creighton won the first two sets and put a buzz through the crowd that the Jays’ long losing streak to Nebraska may end.
Down the stretch in the match, it was a dual between each team’s big hitter — Mikaela Foecke for Nebraska (25 kills) and Taryn Kloth for Creighton (26 kills).
Nebraska rallied by winning the final three sets, including 15-10 in the fifth. The crowd of 14,022 that night still stands as the largest for a regular-season match in NCAA history.
From Nebraska’s current roster only Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach played in that match. Stivrins won’t play this time due to injury.
Lexi Sun was injured for the 2018 match.
“I remember I was a little freshman and I was really scared, because there was a lot of people,” said Hames this week. “There were 14,000, and that’s a lot of people. I think we went down 0-2 and we came back and won in five. Just the atmosphere was insane. I was telling them all about it (Monday), how we got to travel to Omaha and stay the night before and play in the (arena). And playing with divided fans was also very interesting.”
Just days before this season’s match Creighton got the Huskers’ attention in a big way after beating defending national champion Kentucky in a sweep last weekend. The Jays’ 6-0 record is the best start in program history.
Against Kentucky, the Jays served tough, slowing down Kentucky’s offense. And Creighton got big matches hitting from Jaela Zimerman (18 kills, .304 hitting) and Norah Sis (16 kills, .341 hitting).
Zimmerman is a senior who graduated from Malcolm; Sis is a freshman from Papillion-La Vista and club teammate of Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause.
Last season Creighton had a 12-4 record after losing to Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Like Nebraska, Creighton welcomed a highly ranked recruiting class that has made an instant impact. The Jays had the No. 5 recruiting class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Kendra Wait, the starting setter, is Creighton's highest-ranked recruit (No. 7) ever.
Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth is a Lincoln East graduate who turned Creighton into a winning program after taking over a team that went 3-23 before her arrival in 2003. The Jays made the NCAA Elite Eight in 2016.
Bernthal Booth doesn’t put a ceiling on the program, and tells recruits she believes she can win a national championship there.
“I think (Bernthal Booth) maximizes her players really well, what they’re good at,” Cook said. “Like (former Bluejay) Marysa Wilkinson, they moved her all over the place and found ways to make her successful. So I think she’s really creative. They serve, block and defense, which I think is how you win matches. They compete.”
More than 8,500 tickets have been sold for Wednesday's match.
Briefly
Creighton is requiring face coverings to be worn in all indoor spaces at its home athletic venues during competitions in the month of September, which includes Wednesday’s match.
