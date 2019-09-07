It took a big finish late Saturday night in San Diego, but the Nebraska volleyball team is still undefeated two weeks into the season.
The second-ranked Huskers rallied to beat No. 25 San Diego in five sets, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11. Nebraska is now 4-0.
Nebraska had a bad start to the match due to some poor passing, but rallied by winning the final two sets, including some big plays from Lexi Sun at the end of the fourth set.
Sun had a match-high 21 kills, including kills on set point in both the fourth and fifth sets.
Lauren Stivrins added 14 kills on .393 hitting. Jazz Sweet had three kills in the clinching fifth set.
Nebraska improved to 6-0 all-time against San Diego.
Nebraska is back at home this week with matches against High Plains, Denver and Loyola Marymount on Friday and Saturday, and the Huskers are now just 11 days away from the match against No. 1 Stanford in Lincoln.
