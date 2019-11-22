After battling for four sets, Nebraska dominated Minnesota in the fifth to take down the Gophers in Minneapolis on Friday.
The sixth-ranked Huskers (23-3, 15-2 Big Ten) won 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-3 to knock off the seventh-ranked Gophers (20-5, 14-3). Nebraska is now tied for second in the Big Ten standings with Penn State. Both teams are behind Wisconsin, which the Huskers play Sunday.
Nebraska looked really good while winning the first two sets. Nebraska was serving aces and dominating in kills through two sets, 34-22.
But Minnesota is too good, had too much to play for, and had a sellout crowd of 5,200 behind them, so they weren’t done yet.
The Gophers got some confidence while winning the third set, and then just dominated the fourth set. The deficit got so bad that when Minnesota led 20-10 in the fourth set Nebraska coach John Cook began resting the starters for the fifth set.
Wisconsin beat Iowa 3-0 on Friday, so the Badgers maintain their one-match lead in the league standings at 16-1.
Minnesota has some of the hardest hitting attackers in college volleyball — Regan Pittman, Taylor Morgan, Alexi Hart, Stephanie Samedy. But early in the match Nebraska’s good passing — and the Gophers’ below-average passing — meant the Gophers weren’t hitting at full force.
Nebraska had a great start to the match, leading 21-15 in the first set. But the Gophers got some blocks and took advantage of two late serving errors by the Huskers to cut its deficit to 23-22. Nebraska recovered and won the final two points on two great plays. First, Sweet had a blast down the line for a kill. Then Kubik dropped a shot in the back corner of the court on a difficult play off a bump set from Hames.
In the second set, Nebraska got out to 7-5 lead, and the encouraging part was Sun was back to getting kills. Later, Sun served back-to-back aces for an 11-7 lead. Sun had seven kills and three ace serves in the set. Nebraska had 18 kills and hit .385 in the first set.
In the third set, Minnesota won the first three points and never trailed, winning 25-19 and cutting the Huskers’ match lead to 2-1. Nebraska’s serve receive wasn’t as good as the first two sets. Hart had eight kills in the set for the Gophers.
The Gophers just kept going in the fourth set, taking leads of 6-1 and 10-4. The Gophers were back to crushing kills and blocking the Huskers.
Nebraska’s challenging weekend trip will resume with a match on Sunday at No. 5 Wisconsin. The Badgers beat Nebraska 3-0 last month.