No. 9 Nebraska steals momentum despite losing first set, then overpowers No. 7 Purdue

Nebraska had won 10 of the final 12 rallies of the set. It was a lost set that nearly felt like a win.

“The shift bringing that set to be 23-25 was awesome, and I think it gave us so much momentum going into the rest of the game,” said Nebraska junior outside hitter Madi Kubik.

To start the match, Purdue was good in serve-receive, which allowed it to run a fast and powerful offense, and the Huskers were a step slow.

Husker coach John Cook was feeling better by the end of the first set.

“I thought we got the crowd into it, we got some momentum, and that just carried for the next couple of sets,” Cook said.

After the Purdue offense torched the Huskers in the first set, Nebraska turned around its serve and defense, holding the Boilermakers to a .000 hitting percentage in the second set and a negative hitting percentage in the third set. Purdue hit .429 in the first set, and then just .018 in the next three sets combined.

“One of the biggest things we can beat teams with is our block and our serve and our floor defense,” Kubik said.

Newton, Purdue’s leading hitter, had seven kills in the first set, but then just nine more the rest of the match and hit .096.