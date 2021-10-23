No. 9 Huskers overcome early stumble, beat No. 7 Purdue to kick off pivotal stretch

Madi Kubik had 15 kills to lead the No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team to a four-set win against No. 7 Purdue on Saturday.

After a rough start to the match, Nebraska rallied to win 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 at the Devaney Sports Center.

So Nebraska maintains its one-match lead in the Big Ten standings by improving to 10-0 in the league.

This match started a stretch when Nebraska plays four of its next five matches against top-15 teams, with these two weeks having a big say on whether Nebraska will contend for a Big Ten title.

After the Purdue offense torched the Huskers in the first set, Nebraska turned around its serve and defense, holding the Boilermakers to a .000 hitting percentage in the second set and a negative hitting percentage in the third set.

Purdue finished with a .123 hitting percentage, its lowest of the season.

Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 24 digs.

Nebraska’s offense was more balanced than in many matches this season, including a combined 28 kills from the middle blocker spot.

Kayla Caffey and Lauren Stivrins had 14 kills apiece, and Lindsay Krause had 13.