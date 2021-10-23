No. 9 Huskers overcome early stumble, beat No. 7 Purdue to kick off pivotal stretch

Madi Kubik had 15 kills to lead the No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team to a four-set win against No. 7 Purdue on Saturday.
After a rough start to the match, Nebraska rallied to win 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 at the Devaney Sports Center.
So Nebraska maintains its one-match lead in the Big Ten standings by improving to 10-0 in the league.
This match started a stretch when Nebraska plays four of its next five matches against top-15 teams, with these two weeks having a big say on whether Nebraska will contend for a Big Ten title.
After the Purdue offense torched the Huskers in the first set, Nebraska turned around its serve and defense, holding the Boilermakers to a .000 hitting percentage in the second set and a negative hitting percentage in the third set.
Purdue finished with a .123 hitting percentage, its lowest of the season.
Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 24 digs.
Nebraska’s offense was more balanced than in many matches this season, including a combined 28 kills from the middle blocker spot.
Kayla Caffey and Lauren Stivrins had 14 kills apiece, and Lindsay Krause had 13.
In the first set, Nebraska wasn’t able to slow down Purdue much. The Boilermakers had nine kills on its first 13 hitting attempts and led 15-8. Its lead reached 23-13. Nebraska mounted a comeback behind a seven-point serving run from Kenzie Knuckles, including an ace dropped in the corner of the court.
The Huskers fought off Purdue’s first three set points, but not the fourth as Caitlyn Newton hit a shot off the Husker block to win the set 25-23.
Nebraska won 10 of the final 12 rallies of the set. Nebraska lost the set, but not as much momentum as it looked like it would.
In the second set, Nebraska played with the lead most of the way. Lindsay Krause had the final two kills of the set, bouncing a ball for a kill on set point. Nebraska had tied the match 1-1.
Nebraska’s serving and defense made a big turnaround, coming up with three blocks as Purdue hit .000 in the set.
Lexi Sun replaced Ally Batenhorst early in the second set after Batenhorst hit into a double block on back-to-back points and hadn’t yet recorded a kill.
Nebraska won the third set to take a 2-1 match lead. Krause led the Huskers with four kills in the set.
Nebraska led in the fourth set, but Purdue got its deficit to 21-20. In crunch time, Stivrins and Kubik teamed up to win a big point on a block down. Stivrins had the kill on match point on a slide attack.
