No. 6 national recruit commits to Nebraska volleyball's 2023 class

The Nebraska volleyball program is on a recruiting hot streak.

For the third time in two days, a high school volleyball player has announced their plans to play for Nebraska.

On Friday, it was Caroline Jurevicius, who is the No. 6-ranked national recruit among the class of high school juniors, according to Prepvolleyball.com.

The 6-foot-2 right-side hitter is from Gates Mills, Ohio. She plays in high school for Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Chadron, Ohio.

Jurevicius’ commitment follows those by Sioux Falls, South Dakota, setter Bergen Reilly and Denver area middle blocker Andi Jackson, who both announced their verbal pledges on Wednesday.

All three commitments came less than four days after the players left Lincoln after spending two days at Nebraska’s Dream Team camp.

Jurevicius was also considering Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Jurevicius is one of the 24 players trying to make the junior national team roster for the FIVB U18 World Championship this fall in Mexico. The other players at that tryout include Bekka Allick (Nebraska commit from Waverly) and Reilly.