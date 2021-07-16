 Skip to main content
No. 6 national recruit commits to Nebraska volleyball's 2023 class
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10

High school volleyball player Caroline Jurevicius lifts a shot during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball camp on July 10 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball program is on a recruiting hot streak.

For the third time in two days, a high school volleyball player has announced their plans to play for Nebraska.

On Friday, it was Caroline Jurevicius, who is the No. 6-ranked national recruit among the class of high school juniors, according to Prepvolleyball.com.

The 6-foot-2 right-side hitter is from Gates Mills, Ohio. She plays in high school for Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Chadron, Ohio.

Jurevicius’ commitment follows those by Sioux Falls, South Dakota, setter Bergen Reilly and Denver area middle blocker Andi Jackson, who both announced their verbal pledges on Wednesday.

All three commitments came less than four days after the players left Lincoln after spending two days at Nebraska’s Dream Team camp.

Jurevicius was also considering Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Jurevicius is one of the 24 players trying to make the junior national team roster for the FIVB U18 World Championship this fall in Mexico. The other players at that tryout include Bekka Allick (Nebraska commit from Waverly) and Reilly.

Jurevicius' dad is Joe Jurevicius, a retired NFL wide receiver who was a Super Bowl champion with Tampa Bay during the 2002 season. He played in college in the Big Ten at Penn State.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

