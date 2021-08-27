No. 5 Nebraska blocks out Colgate to earn dominating win in season opener

Colgate, with a tiny squad of players from the Patriot League, can’t be compared to the college volleyball powers that Nebraska will have to beat to reach its goals this season.
But sometimes you just have to enjoy a good block party any way you can get it, and the Huskers only needed to play one match this season to have one.
The No. 5 Huskers overpowered Colgate 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 in the first match of the season on Friday.
Nebraska dominated its opponent by scoring on blocks 15.5 times in the match, racking up the most blocks in a match in three years. Senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach had 10 blocks.
Husker coach John Cook says blocking is one of the most difficult skills for college freshmen, but Nebraska’s had plenty of success doing so on Friday.
“I think we’re a more physical team with (Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause) and all of our freshmen,” Schwarzenbach said. “They’re big girls coming in. They’re just big, physical players so I think they’re already up there pretty well and they’re just going to get better as we go on with the little things we’re working on.”
Krause had five blocks, and Lauenstein four.
With a mix of experienced players and young talent, Nebraska should be a good blocking team. And they need to be better blocking than they were last season, Cook said.
“We learned playing Texas last year (a loss in the NCAA Elite Eight) that if you can’t block it’s hard to slow those hitters down,” Cook said. “We’ve worked hard on it, and we’ve worked hard on our system for blocking.”
Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 10 kills, four blocks and two ace serves.
In a rarity for Nebraska, the team used a 6-2 offense, a system that uses two setters and two right-side hitters that gives a squad more hitting options in the front row. It was a move made in part because returning All-American setter Nicklin Hames is injured.
So at setter sophomore Anni Evans and freshman Kennedi Orr rotated in and out, and at right-side hitter Krause and Lauenstein did the same.
So there were four freshmen starters in the expanded starting lineup — libero Lexi Rodriguez, Orr, Krause and Lauenstein.
They were joined in the starting lineup by some experienced players in outside hitters Sun and Madi Kubik and middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Schwarzenbach.
Then in the third set Cook switched to Nebraska’s normal one-setter offense with Orr at that controls. That allowed Nebraska to use its limited substitutions on defensive specialists Keonilei Akana and Kenzie Knuckles.
Nebraska’s .324 hitting percentage in the final set was its best of the match.
“(Akana) came in and served rockets, and that’s hard to do sitting for two (sets),” Cook said. “One of the problems with a 6-2 is we can’t get those guys in the game (due to sub limits).”
Orr finished with 17 assists, and Evans had six. Rodriguez, the libero, also had six assists as the setter on out-of-system plays.
Orr, from Eagan, Minnesota, was the No. 1 recruit nationally by one publication, and her setting talent is obvious. Orr reminds Cook of some of the setters he’s previously watched playing men’s volleyball — such as current Nebraska assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand — who can quickly set the ball all over the court.
“She’s got a gift with her hands, and what she can do,” Cook said. “She has big hands and can be in different positions. She can just fling the ball around very easily.”
Krause had the most kills of the Husker freshmen with six, hitting .188. Lauenstein had three while hitting just .091, but showed how powerful she can be on a couple of shots.
“Those guys get after it,” said Cook of the freshmen. “It’s like that every day in practice. They’re aggressive and they take swings. They don’t back down.”
Freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst didn’t play due to a minor injury.
“She probably could have played, it’s just something that can be nagging if we don’t get on it right now,” Cook said. “So it’s better to error and be safe instead of pushing it. Believe me, she wanted to play.”
Nebraska plays Kansas State (1-0) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
