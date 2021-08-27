No. 5 Nebraska blocks out Colgate to earn dominating win in season opener

Colgate, with a tiny squad of players from the Patriot League, can’t be compared to the college volleyball powers that Nebraska will have to beat to reach its goals this season.

But sometimes you just have to enjoy a good block party any way you can get it, and the Huskers only needed to play one match this season to have one.

The No. 5 Huskers overpowered Colgate 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 in the first match of the season on Friday.

Nebraska dominated its opponent by scoring on blocks 15.5 times in the match, racking up the most blocks in a match in three years. Senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach had 10 blocks.

Husker coach John Cook says blocking is one of the most difficult skills for college freshmen, but Nebraska’s had plenty of success doing so on Friday.

“I think we’re a more physical team with (Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause) and all of our freshmen,” Schwarzenbach said. “They’re big girls coming in. They’re just big, physical players so I think they’re already up there pretty well and they’re just going to get better as we go on with the little things we’re working on.”

Krause had five blocks, and Lauenstein four.