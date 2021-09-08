A 'relentless' attack on every point by NU means Creighton's first win in the series will have to wait

“I thought the stage rattled us,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “We were far more tentative, and I think when you become tentative you become error-driven. I thought Nebraska’s defense was the best we’ve seen.”

Libero Lexi Rodriguez led the Huskers with 17 digs. Defensive specialists Keonilei Akana and Kenzie Knuckles had 13 and eight digs, respectively. Setter Nicklin Hames had 12 digs.

Akana said she and her back-row mates had a blast stopping several big shots.

“Our goal was to be aggressive and not let a lot of balls drop on the floor, and I think we did a really good job of that,” Akana said.

Nebraska didn’t convert enough of those digs to kills, hitting .177, but still had its best overall match of the season and won in its first test against a ranked team this season.

“Being able to sweep them, and especially at a place like this, definitely is a big confidence booster,” Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun said. “I think we know what we can do offensively and defensively and so I think this is a huge win for us.”

Nebraska got good matches from its veteran outside hitters. Sun had 11 kills, and Madi Kubik had 10. Caffey added eight kills (.462 hitting).