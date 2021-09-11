No. 20 Utes storm back to upend No. 3 Huskers in five sets

Drews is a good beach volleyball player also, and showed some of her crafty shots.

“The ways she was getting kills was hitting right over our block, which she has a great tip,” Cook said. “But we were not doing what we were trained to do on it. And then she was tooling our block a lot. She was tooling Lindsay (Krause) a lot. But Lindsay got her in (set) five.”

In the deciding fifth set Utah got out to a 4-1 lead, including another kill by Drews with a shot off the blockers. But Nebraska recovered with a 3-0 run including two kills from Krause to tie the set at four.

Nebraska played from behind for most of the set until another big finish. After Utah took a 12-11 lead on a kill by Drews, Krause got back-to-back kills, one coming after a Utah player tripped, to put Nebraska up 13-12. Utah won the next two points on a kill by Drews and Nebraska hitting out.

Stef Jankiewicz had the kill on match point. The Utes celebrated on the court, and waved to their families sitting near the top of the arena. Utah hadn’t beaten Nebraska in four previous attempts.

Utah had 11 more kills than the Huskers, with Nebraska having 57 kills over 168 attempts.