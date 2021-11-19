No. 11 Huskers roar past Penn State to continue strong run against Nittany Lions

Lexi Sun added eight kills. Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey had seven kills, coming on just nine attempts. And she had two of Nebraska’s final three kills of the match as Nebraska rallied to win the close third set.

Right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein came off the bench midway through the second set in place of Lindsay Krause. The freshman from Waverly had kills on each of her first four attempts of the match, and finished with five kills and two blocks.

Nebraska topped Penn State in kills (42-30), blocks (10-7) and ace serves (4-1). Nebraska hit .186, and Penn State .088.

Stivrins helped get the Huskers off to a great start to the match when she served a short run that included an ace. She also had three blocks early in the match to give the Huskers a 15-6 lead.

Later, after a kill by Sun, Nebraska led 20-11. Penn State only had three kills in the match at that point.

It was an outstanding first set for the Huskers. Nebraska had 13 kills. And Nebraska’s defense had 17 digs and four blocks, limiting the Penn State attack to just five kills with a negative hitting percentage.