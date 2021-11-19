No. 11 Huskers roar past Penn State to continue strong run against Nittany Lions

Penn State must not like to see that the Nebraska volleyball team is the next team on the schedule anymore.
The No. 11 Huskers beat No. 15 Penn State again on Friday, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23. There was a crowd of 8,347 at the Devaney Sports Center to see one of the best rivalries in the sport, including about 400 in the standing-room-only section.
That makes four straight wins against Penn State for Nebraska, including two this season.
Entering its matches against Nebraska this season, Penn State had winning streaks of six and four matches only to see those end against the Huskers.
This is the Penn State program coached by the legendary Russ Rose, who once won four straight national championships.
But Nebraska has won 11 of the last 12 matches against Penn State.
Friday’s win allowed Nebraska (20-6, 14-3 Big Ten), to stay in a first-place tie with Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings with only eight days left in the regular season.
Nebraska won’t play again this week after Saturday’s match against Rutgers was canceled due to several non-COVID-19 related illnesses in the Rutgers’ program.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers against Penn State for the second time this season, finishing with 12 kills. Lauren Stivrins, had another great match on her super-senior night, finishing with six kills and a season-high seven blocks.
Lexi Sun added eight kills. Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey had seven kills, coming on just nine attempts. And she had two of Nebraska’s final three kills of the match as Nebraska rallied to win the close third set.
Right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein came off the bench midway through the second set in place of Lindsay Krause. The freshman from Waverly had kills on each of her first four attempts of the match, and finished with five kills and two blocks.
Nebraska topped Penn State in kills (42-30), blocks (10-7) and ace serves (4-1). Nebraska hit .186, and Penn State .088.
Stivrins helped get the Huskers off to a great start to the match when she served a short run that included an ace. She also had three blocks early in the match to give the Huskers a 15-6 lead.
Later, after a kill by Sun, Nebraska led 20-11. Penn State only had three kills in the match at that point.
It was an outstanding first set for the Huskers. Nebraska had 13 kills. And Nebraska’s defense had 17 digs and four blocks, limiting the Penn State attack to just five kills with a negative hitting percentage.
The second didn’t start as well as the first. It was pretty bad, actually, with Nebraska hitting around .000 early in the set.
But it was a very impressive finish to the set for the Huskers. Penn State led 22-15, and was just a few points from tying the match. But Nebraska won 10 of the final 11 points of the second set, winning the set 25-23 and taking a 2-0 match lead.
Nebraska ended the set on a 6-0 run. Stivrins and Nicklin Hames had blocks on back-to-back points to put the Huskers up 25-23. You should have seen the players on the Nebraska bench explode after Hames block, rushing toward the edge of the court. The Huskers’ defense had gotten to Penn State at the end of the set, with one of Penn State’s best players, Jonni Parker, hitting long on the final two points.
In the third set Nebraska trailed again. But a kill by Caffey on a quick set put the Huskers up 22-21. Then Caffey got another kill on a slide for a 23-22 lead. Sun served an ace on match point.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.