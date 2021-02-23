No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska will play key Big Ten volleyball series

The Nebraska volleyball team can’t win the Big Ten title when it plays two matches against No. 1 Wisconsin this weekend, but a couple of losses could make it really hard to eventually win the title.

This is a crucial series for both teams. When the Big Ten champion is crowned after seven more weeks of matches, this weekend’s Nebraska-Wisconsin series will likely be one you can look back at in determining how the winner got the job done.

Wisconsin is tied for first place at 10-0. No. 4 Nebraska already has one league loss, and in each of the last eight seasons, the Big Ten champ has only had one or two league losses.

Not since 2011, in Nebraska’s first season in the Big Ten, has a team won the Big Ten with more than two losses. Nebraska won the league that year at 17-3.

Nebraska coach John Cook isn’t sure how this unique season, when teams went straight into Big Ten play and rosters could be different due to COVID-19, will change the race for the Big Ten title.

Most of the matches are played on back-to-back nights against the same opponent, and that could make winning both matches of a season series more difficult. Nebraska lost to Minnesota last Friday, and then beat the Gophers on Sunday.