No. 1-ranked recruit will join Nebraska volleyball team in time for potential spring season

The amount of high-level talent on the Nebraska volleyball team will take another jump in January.

Kennedi Orr, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation in the 2021 graduating class, will graduate from high school one semester early and enroll at Nebraska in January, her mother, Gretchen Orr, told the Journal Star on Thursday.

Nebraska coach John Cook can’t comment on Orr because NCAA rules prevent coaches from speaking on specific recruits until they sign their National Letter of Intent.

Orr is a 6-foot setter from Eagan, Minnesota, who has played with the United States youth national team.

In Minnesota, students can play high school sports beginning in the seventh grade. Orr has been a starting setter at Eagan since the seventh grade, and has helped the team win four state championships.

The high school volleyball season in Minnesota was postponed until winter due to COVID-19. But Orr is sticking with her decision to enroll at Nebraska, and won’t play high school volleyball as a senior.

Nebraska’s scheduled season in the fall also was canceled, and the Huskers hope to play a conference season and in a rescheduled NCAA Tournament in the spring.