No. 1-ranked recruit will join Nebraska volleyball team in time for potential spring season

The amount of high-level talent on the Nebraska volleyball team will take another jump in January.
Kennedi Orr, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation in the 2021 graduating class, will graduate from high school one semester early and enroll at Nebraska in January, her mother, Gretchen Orr, told the Journal Star on Thursday.
Nebraska coach John Cook can’t comment on Orr because NCAA rules prevent coaches from speaking on specific recruits until they sign their National Letter of Intent.
Orr is a 6-foot setter from Eagan, Minnesota, who has played with the United States youth national team.
In Minnesota, students can play high school sports beginning in the seventh grade. Orr has been a starting setter at Eagan since the seventh grade, and has helped the team win four state championships.
The high school volleyball season in Minnesota was postponed until winter due to COVID-19. But Orr is sticking with her decision to enroll at Nebraska, and won’t play high school volleyball as a senior.
Nebraska’s scheduled season in the fall also was canceled, and the Huskers hope to play a conference season and in a rescheduled NCAA Tournament in the spring.
And it's possible Orr may be eligible to play right away for the Huskers, if there is a spring season. But that would require the NCAA to grant midyear enrollees immediate eligibility.
Regardless, like all college volleyball players this academic year, Orr would not lose a year of eligibility for this season, due to concerns about athletes not getting to play a full season because of COVID-19. So Orr may be able to play for the Huskers in the spring, and still be a freshman during the 2021 fall season.
By enrolling early, Orr could get about five extra months of training with the Nebraska coaches before the rest of the freshmen arrive. If she doesn't play, Orr could still get a lot of reps with the scout team.
Orr will join Nicklin Hames — a two-year starter who helped Nebraska reach the national championship match in 2019 — and Nicole Drewnick as setters on the Husker roster.
Orr is part of Nebraska’s group of recruits that’s expected to be the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation. According to the rankings by Prepvolleyball.com, Nebraska currently has the top-three recruits in the 2021 class with Orr, Lindsay Krause (outside hitter from Omaha Skutt) and Ally Batenhorst (outside hitter from Katy, Texas).
