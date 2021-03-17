Nicole Drewnick, who opted out of the Husker volleyball season, enters transfer portal

Nicole Drewnick, a backup setter on the Nebraska volleyball team, has left the program and plans to resume her college career elsewhere. Her name has been added to the NCAA transfer portal, Drewnick confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday evening.

Before Nebraska’s season began in January, Drewnick opted out for the season, a move afforded to players while the season is played during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sophomore from Dallas has not been with the team since.

Drewnick graduated from high school a year early to be the Huskers’ backup setter in 2019. She played primarily as a serving substitute that season and finished with two ace serves and 10 assists.

If Drewnick had rejoined the Husker for the 2021 fall season, she likely would have been behind both returning starter Nicklin Hames and freshman Kennedi Orr on the depth chart. Orr is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class. Nebraska also has freshman walk-on setter Anni Evans.