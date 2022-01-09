Nicklin Hames will return to play for Nebraska volleyball team, but may not be starting setter

Nicklin Hames is taking the fifth year of college volleyball she’s been offered.
The four-year starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team announced on social media on Sunday morning that she’ll stay with the team and play for the Huskers next season.
Hames was listed as a senior this season but had the option to return due to the 2020 season not counting against eligibility.
The Maryville, Tennessee, product has been the starting setter for two NCAA runner-up teams, in 2018 and 2021. She earned second-team All-American honors in 2020, and was an honorable mention All-American this season.
She ranks second in program history in career assists and is No. 7 in career digs.
While Hames is returning, it’s possible that she may not be the starting setter for 2022, and Hames is returning knowing she may not be the starting setter. Coach John Cook has shown several times in his career he’ll play the players who give Nebraska the best chance to win championships. This season returning All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun wasn’t a starter at the end of the season.
In her announcement, Hames said she'll be back, but at a new position. Then in 2023, she plans to remain with the program as a graduate assistant coach.
For immediate release. ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/CHcZR7uJk0— nicklin hames (@HamesNicklin) January 9, 2022
Kennedi Orr will be a sophomore setter for the Huskers next season. She was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. Orr will have been in the program for 1½ years when next season begins and fully recovered from knee surgery she had in 2020.
Orr played in two matches this season when Hames was out with an injury.
Hames is one of the best back-row defensive players in program history, and she could play a defensive or serving specialist position if she isn’t the starting setter.
Nebraska had three seniors who were eligible to return. Middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal. Kayla Caffey hasn’t yet made her decision.
Lauren Stivrins and Sun have each used up their eligibility.
