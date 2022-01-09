Nicklin Hames will return to play for Nebraska, but may not be starting setter

Nicklin Hames is taking the fifth year of college volleyball she’s been offered.

The four-year starting setter announced on social media Sunday morning that she’ll stay with the team and play for the Huskers next season.

Hames was a senior this past season but had the option to return due to the 2020 season not counting against eligibility.

In her announcement, Hames said she'll be back, but at a new position. Then in 2023, she plans to remain with the program as a graduate assistant coach.

The Maryville, Tennessee, product has been the starting setter for two NCAA runner-up teams, in 2018 and 2021. She earned second-team All-America honors in 2020, and was an honorable-mention All-American in 2021.

She ranks second in program history in career assists and is No. 7 in career digs.

While Hames is returning, it’s possible that she may not be the starting setter in 2022. Coach John Cook has shown several times in his career he’ll play the players who give Nebraska the best chance to win championships. This season returning All-America outside hitter Lexi Sun wasn’t a starter at the end of the season.