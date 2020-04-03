New Nebraska volleyball recruit hopes to arrive in Lincoln soon sight unseen

Akana was playing in a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. And that was one of the first times she’s played libero after being an outside hitter in high school. It’s also one of just two tournaments her club plays on the mainland each year.

Akana was excited about what she heard from the Nebraska coaches, who have big plans for this season with most of the team returning from last season and the NCAA Final Four being held in Omaha.

“The (Nebraska coaches) were just looking for someone that could help push them in the fall so that they could do what they’re trying to achieve at the end, which is the national championship,” Akana said.

The first time Akana visits Nebraska will be when she comes to begin school and practice. That's expected to be in June, but that may get bumped back.

But her many conversations with Cook and assistant coach Jaylen Reyes made her feel comfortable. Reyes also grew up in Hawaii.

“I know Jaylen is from here, so he knows what it’s like in Hawaii,” Akana said. “He was just saying that the community in Nebraska is just like home, which is something I’m looking forward to when I get there. I’m excited.”