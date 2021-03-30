Nebraska's volleyball matches against Penn State canceled; up next is NCAA Tournament

But it’s still a disappointment for many people because Nebraska was set to have fans at a home match for the first time this season after the Big Ten recently allowed local health officials and each athletic department to make decisions about spectators. Nebraska was set to welcome about 2,400 spectators for each match.

And Penn State is Nebraska’s biggest conference rival, with the matches often being some of the best of each season. Each of the last four matches in the series have gone five sets, with Nebraska having a 3-1 record in those matches.

This is the final week of the regular season with no time for the matches to be rescheduled.

The Huskers will finish the regular season at 14-2. Nebraska is in second place in the Big Ten standings with an 87.5% winning percentage. Wisconsin leads the standings (11-0, 100%). The Badgers are scheduled to play Michigan twice this week, and would have to lose both matches for the Huskers to win the Big Ten title.

Nebraska had three of the 11 scheduled series canceled, against Northwestern (Jan. 29-30), Wisconsin (Feb. 26-27) and Penn State. None of the matches were rescheduled, and each came as a result of COVID-19 cases for the opponent.