Nebraska's steady dose of blocks, digs stifles Indiana in the Huskers' second straight sweep

The Huskers didn’t have much to work with to make a game plan for the first match, but knew more of what to expect from the Hoosiers on Saturday.

“It was really good adjustments by our team and by our staff,” Cook said.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers again with 11 kills, and Madi Kubik had eight. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins also dominated with seven kills on a .429 hitting percentage. On her first eight attempts of the match, Stivrins had six kills. She also had six blocks.

Nebraska changed its starting lineup slightly from Friday’s first match of the season, with Callie Schwarzenbach starting at the middle blocker spot where Kayla Caffey played on Friday. Cook's plan leading into the weekend was to have Caffey and Schwarzenbach both start a match. Schwarzenbach led the Huskers with six blocks.

Riley Zuhn started at right-side hitter again. Zuhn had eight kills on .316 hitting and three blocks.

Nebraska’s depth has been upgraded this season, especially at middle blocker, defensive specialist and right-side hitter, and Cook wants that depth to give the Huskers an advantage.