Nebraska's Rylee Gray medically retires from college volleyball

Nebraska's Rylee Gray said she is medically retiring from playing college volleyball but will remain a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Elkhorn South graduate did not appear in a match in 2021 and was not with the team as much late in the season. Coach John Cook said earlier in the week that Gray was no longer on the team.

As a player who medically retired, Gray should still be able to get some support from the athletic department.

She’s the first player from Nebraska’s six-player 2021 recruiting class that's no longer with the program.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Gray said she is medically retiring but will remain in Lincoln and be a fan of her friends on the team.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but that’s okay,” Gray wrote. “It just means there’s something better waiting for you.

“Although this has been a hard decision, the people around me have supported me through it all,” she added.

