Nebraska's Rodriguez becomes rare freshman to earn first-team All-American honors; four total Huskers recognized

Kubik has led the Huskers in kills during 24 of 31 matches this season.

Rodriguez won the starting job at libero for the first match of her freshman season and went on to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year.

At 6-feet, Caffey is small for a middle blocker at the Power 5 level, but she doesn’t play that way. She has the best hitting percentage for a Nebraska player this season (.376). And the Missouri transfer has improved a lot as a blocker, leading the Huskers with 110 this season.

Hames has helped lead the Huskers to the Final Four for a second time. She’s a good all-around player and one of Nebraska’s best defensive players ever at the setter position, ranking second on the team in digs this season with 352. She also has 31 ace serves.

