Nebraska's Rodriguez becomes rare freshman to earn first-team All-American honors; four total Huskers recognized

Lexi Rodriguez, the Nebraska volleyball team's budding star, is a first-team All-American, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Rodriguez, a true freshman, joins three Husker teammates in earning honors. Kayla Caffey, a senior middle blocker, earned second-team recognition and junior middle blocker Madi Kubik is third team. Senior setter Nicklin Hames was tabbed as an honorable mention.
Rodriguez becomes the AVCA's first true freshman first-team All-American since 2017 (Wisconsin's Dana Rettke). Rodriguez is one of just three Huskers to get an All-American nod as a true freshman, joining Sarah Pavan (2004) and Kadie Rolfzen (2013).
The players must first be chosen for the all-region team, then a committee of college coaches met this week at the Final Four to select the three All-American teams.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, a three-time All-American, was not eligible this season because she did not meet the requirement for the number of sets played during the season.
Hames is a second-time All-American, while the others would be first-time honorees.
Nebraska leads the nation with (47 going into this year) All-American athletes all-time.
Kubik has led the Huskers in kills during 24 of 31 matches this season.
Rodriguez won the starting job at libero for the first match of her freshman season and went on to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year.
At 6-feet, Caffey is small for a middle blocker at the Power 5 level, but she doesn’t play that way. She has the best hitting percentage for a Nebraska player this season (.376). And the Missouri transfer has improved a lot as a blocker, leading the Huskers with 110 this season.
Hames has helped lead the Huskers to the Final Four for a second time. She’s a good all-around player and one of Nebraska’s best defensive players ever at the setter position, ranking second on the team in digs this season with 352. She also has 31 ace serves.
