Nebraska's next NCAA volleyball tournament match will be on TV

Nebraska’s next match in the NCAA volleyball tournament has been chosen to be on TV.

The Huskers will play Baylor in Sunday’s third-round match at 1:30 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPNU.

Nebraska’s match is one of just four of the Sweet 16 matches chosen to be televised. The fifth-seeded Huskers (15-2) advanced with a dominating 3-0 win against Texas State in the second round on Thursday, while No. 12 Baylor (21-6) beat Pepperdine in five sets.

Here is the full schedule for the Sweet 16 matches:

Saturday

No. 1-seed Wisconsin vs. No. 16 BYU, 7 p.m.

Sunday

No. 3 Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, noon

No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Baylor, 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Louisville, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Penn State, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.