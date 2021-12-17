Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez reels in her biggest honor yet — national freshman of the year

Lexi Rodriguez has received some big honors already — Big Ten defensive player of the year and a first-team All-American award.

She netted her biggest honor Friday.

The Nebraska volleyball libero was named the AVCA freshman of the year. She is the first libero to ever earn the award and is the second Husker to be named national freshman of the year, joining four-time All-American Sarah Pavan (2004).

Rodriguez averaged 4.4 digs and 1.1 assists per set in her first season with the Huskers. The Sterling, Illinois, native has totaled at least 15 digs in 18 matches and 20 digs or more eight times while helping NU's superb defense limit opponents to a .147 hitting percentage.

The honor comes one day before the No. 10 Huskers take on No. 4 Wisconsin in the national championship match. The final will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

The Huskers will see the national player of the year in the match. Wisconsin super senior Dana Rettke earned the top honor after ranking third nationally in hitting percentage and in the top 10 for blocks.

