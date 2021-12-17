 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins is drafted by pro league. Check out a full list of selections
  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, 12.16

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (right) hits in front of Pittsburgh's Kayla Lund (left) and Chiamaka Nwokolo during a national semifinal match Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

 PAUL VERNON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska volleyball player Lauren Stivrins was selected on Friday when Athletes Unlimited completed its inaugural Volleyball College Draft.

The second-year pro league based in Dallas is inviting nine of the NCAA’s top players to join contracted returnees and free agents who will form the 44-player league. Jordan Larson plans to play in the league again this season.

Top graduating seniors including UCLA’s Mac May, Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke lead the class of nine athletes. The league did not release the order the players were drafted in.

2022 Athletes Unlimited Volleyball draft class:

Mac May, outside hitter, UCLA

Stephanie Samedy, opposite, Minnesota

Dana Rettke, middle blocker, Wisconsin

Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker, Nebraska

Yossiana Pressley, opposite, Baylor

Avery Skinner, outside hitter, Baylor

Dani Drews, outside hitter, Utah

Brionne Butler, middle blocker, Texas

Anna Stevenson, middle blocker, Louisville

