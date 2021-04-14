Nebraska's long stretch without a match ends on Thursday against Texas State

“It’s not something that I would say, ‘We need to do that every year,’” Cook said.

Each day Cook spent time thing to figure out what the best thing the Huskers could do that day. Some days that was rest, and some days that was a lot of drills designed to keep the players' competitive fire going.

“When you’re not playing for 19 days it’s hard to have something to shoot for. That’s a long ways out,” Cook said. “We’re just trying to be really creative and manage these guys and keep them sharp.”

Cook won’t know until Thursday, and possible after, how Nebraska comes back from the long stretch without matches, but he feels good about it.

“I feel like they’ve done an awesome job of coming to the practices and weights and really working hard and being focused,” Cook said. “It’s really hard to do, especially for that age group. I think are team has done an amazing job of it.”

In the past three weeks the Huskers got in a few more sessions in the weight room than they would have otherwise. They took more days off than just the one that’s required by the NCAA each week.

And Cook came up with new ways to keep score on some drills so the players had to really compete and play at a high level.