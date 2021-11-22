Nebraska, Wisconsin tied atop Big Ten ahead of Friday night showdown; Huskers stand pat in poll

The Nebraska volleyball team remains No. 11 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.
The Huskers played only one match last week — an impressive three-set win against Penn State on Friday. Nebraska (20-6) also got a forfeit loss against Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights canceled the match due to several non-COVID-19 illnesses.
Nebraska and Wisconsin are tied for first place in the Big Ten at 15-3 to start the final week of the conference season.
Nebraska has a tough final week with road matches against two top-10 teams: No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday and No. 6 Purdue on Saturday. Purdue is on a league-best eight match winning streak.
Wisconsin plays Nebraska and Indiana this week.
Each of the top eight teams in the rankings remained the same from last week, led by No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Texas.
Creighton is 22nd. Last week Creighton tied Marquette for the regular-season league title with a 16-2 league record. Creighton became the first volleyball team in Big East history to win eight straight regular-season conference titles.
Omaha (20-8) won the Summit League regular season championship and is the No. 1 seed for this week’s league tournament. If Omaha wins the tournament, it will qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since making the move to Division I.
In the NCAA RPI, which is one source used to determine the seeding for the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska is ranked 13th. The NCAA Tournament selection show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
