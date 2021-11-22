Nebraska, Wisconsin tied atop Big Ten ahead of Friday night showdown; Huskers stand pat in poll

The Nebraska volleyball team remains No. 11 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.

The Huskers played only one match last week — an impressive three-set win against Penn State on Friday. Nebraska (20-6) also got a forfeit loss against Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights canceled the match due to several non-COVID-19 illnesses.

Nebraska and Wisconsin are tied for first place in the Big Ten at 15-3 to start the final week of the conference season.

Nebraska has a tough final week with road matches against two top-10 teams: No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday and No. 6 Purdue on Saturday. Purdue is on a league-best eight match winning streak.

Wisconsin plays Nebraska and Indiana this week.

Each of the top eight teams in the rankings remained the same from last week, led by No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Texas.

Creighton is 22nd. Last week Creighton tied Marquette for the regular-season league title with a 16-2 league record. Creighton became the first volleyball team in Big East history to win eight straight regular-season conference titles.