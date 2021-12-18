Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Set-by-set recap

NU's largest lead: 6 (13-7).

UW's largest lead: 2 (31-29).

The star: Jade Demps had some critical kills late in the set to keep the Badgers from falling into a 2-0 hole, but it was national player of the year Dana Rettke who had back-to-back solo blocks to end the set and tie it at 1-1. She also had a pair of kills in the set.

Don't forget about: Keyed by the serving of Lauren Barnes, Wisconsin rattled off four straight points to pull to within 13-11, forcing Cook to call a timeout. Like it had earlier, NU had a response. Krause put down a kill to snap the Badger point run. Wisconsin, however, scratched back to take a 21-20 lead, only its second lead of the match. The Huskers and Badgers went back and forth until Rettke's blocks late kept the Badgers alive.

Trends: Wisconsin hit .237 in the second set while NU hit just .143. … For the second straight set, NU had the edge (18-14) in digs. … Wisconsin outblocked the Huskers 13-5 through two sets.

THIRD SET

Score: Wisconsin 25-23.