Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Set-by-set recap

Here's a look at the key players and moments from Saturday's national championship match in Columbus, Ohio:
FIRST SET
Score: Nebraska 25-22.
NU’s largest lead: 6 (18-12).
UW's largest lead: Did not lead.
The stars: Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins combined for nine kills in the first set, five coming from Kubik. NU wanted to get its junior outside involved early as she took 15 swings.
Don't forget about: Nebraska jumped to an 18-12 lead before the Badgers closed to within 19-17. But Kayla Caffey delivered a kill to get the Huskers back on track. A block by Caffey and Lindsay Krause pushed the lead to 22-18. Wisconsin fought to within 24-22 forcing John Cook to burn a second timeout in the set. Then Stivrins slammed a kill between the block to seal it.
Trends: Nebraska hit .174 in the set while Wisconsin hit .171. … NU outdug the Badgers 24-17. … Wisconsin's Dana Rettke had just one kill.
SECOND SET
Score: Wisconsin 31-29.
NU's largest lead: 6 (13-7).
UW's largest lead: 2 (31-29).
The star: Jade Demps had some critical kills late in the set to keep the Badgers from falling into a 2-0 hole, but it was national player of the year Dana Rettke who had back-to-back solo blocks to end the set and tie it at 1-1. She also had a pair of kills in the set.
Don't forget about: Keyed by the serving of Lauren Barnes, Wisconsin rattled off four straight points to pull to within 13-11, forcing Cook to call a timeout. Like it had earlier, NU had a response. Krause put down a kill to snap the Badger point run. Wisconsin, however, scratched back to take a 21-20 lead, only its second lead of the match. The Huskers and Badgers went back and forth until Rettke's blocks late kept the Badgers alive.
Trends: Wisconsin hit .237 in the second set while NU hit just .143. … For the second straight set, NU had the edge (18-14) in digs. … Wisconsin outblocked the Huskers 13-5 through two sets.
THIRD SET
Score: Wisconsin 25-23.
NU's largest lead: 1 (5-4).
UW's largest lead: 4 (21-17).
The star: After Nebraska tied the match at 23-23, Devyn Robinson recorded back-to-back kills to give the Badgers the set. She also had a kill moments earlier to give the Badgers a 23-20 lead.
Don't forget about: Anna Smrek, a 6-9 freshman, had some key kills in the set. Nebraska trailed 20-16 and 21-17 before coming back to tie the match at 23-23. The late surge included back-to-back kills from freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Krause.
Trends: Wisconsin hit .222 in the third set while NU hit just .175. … The Badgers had a 21-15 edge in digs in the set. … Both teams had three services errors.
FOURTH SET
Score: Nebraska 25-23.
NU's largest lead: 4 (23-19).
UW's largest lead: 2 (8-6).
The stars: How about the save by Keonilei Akana late in the set? That quickly led to a termination from Batenhorst for a 25-23 win, ending the Badgers' hopes of ending the match in four sets. Stivrins had her hand in back-to-back blocks, beating Wisconsin at its own game, to give the Huskers a 21-17 lead.
Don't forget about: Nebraska tied the match at 17-17 on a Caffey kill and then Lexi Rodriguez served a four-point run to begin clearing the path for a fifth set. A kill by Smrek ended the run, but Wisconsin had an immediate service error. Kubik's cross-court kill gave NU a 23-20 lead, but the Badgers pulled to within 24-23 on a Rettke kill. Then Batenhorst delivered.
Trends: Nebraska hit .194 in the fourth set while Wisconsin hit .225. … NU had three service aces in the set.
FIFTH SET
Score: 15-12.
NU's largest lead: Did not lead.
UW's largest lead: 7 (7-0).
The star: It was Demps' six-point serving run that got the Badgers out to a 7-0 lead. She also had a back-row kill during the run.
Don't forget about: The Huskers scratched back behind a nice serving run by Akana, pulling NU to within 9-5. The Huskers pulled to within 14-12 when Cook challenged match point for Wisconsin, reversing a call. But Rettke delivered a kill to give the Badgers the title.
Trends: Wisconsin hit .100 in the fifth set while NU hit .000. … Wisconsin had a big advantage in blocks for the match at 24-10.
Photos: All of the sights from Columbus, where the Huskers and Badgers meet with a national title up for grabs
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
121921-owh-spo-nuvolley03
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18