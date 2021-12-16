Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh: Set-by-set recap

The star: Missouri transfer Leketor Member-Meneh, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, had five kills in the opening set as the Huskers struggled to adjust to the Panthers' speed on offense.

Don’t forget about: The Panthers jumped to a 7-3 lead before the Huskers took the next four points. Pitt followed by taking eight of the next nine rallies and never looked back, though the Huskers did close to within 16-13. Pitt took a timeout at that point and followed by extending the lead to 19-13 on kills from Rachel Fairbanks, Serena Gray and Chinaza Ndee.