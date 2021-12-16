Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh: Set-by-set recap

Here's a look at the key players and moments from Thursday's Final Four match in Columbus, Ohio:
FIRST SET
Score: Pittsburgh 25-16.
NU’s largest lead: Did not lead.
Pitt's largest lead: 25-16.
The star: Missouri transfer Leketor Member-Meneh, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, had five kills in the opening set as the Huskers struggled to adjust to the Panthers' speed on offense.
Don’t forget about: The Panthers jumped to a 7-3 lead before the Huskers took the next four points. Pitt followed by taking eight of the next nine rallies and never looked back, though the Huskers did close to within 16-13. Pitt took a timeout at that point and followed by extending the lead to 19-13 on kills from Rachel Fairbanks, Serena Gray and Chinaza Ndee.
Trends: Pitt hit .483 in the first set while the Huskers hit just .185. … The Panthers had 17 kills and 14 digs. … NU was held to nine kills.
SECOND SET
Score: Nebraska 25-17.
NU’s largest lead: 25-17.
Pitt's largest lead: 1-0.
The star: Husker junior Madi Kubik, who was NU's best threat in the opening set, sparked a quick start here, putting down three kills and an ace that helped give NU a 7-4 lead. Kubik had eight kills through the first two sets.
Don’t forget about: Senior middle Lauren Stivrins got the Husker side energized, too. A solo block gave NU a 13-9 lead and she followed with a kill two points later. Then on the next rally, Stivrins and Kubik combined to stuff a shot by Ndee. NU was up 16-10 and in control.
Trends: Nebraska hit .520 in the second set while Pitt hit .161. … NU withstood five service errors. … NU had four blocks.
THIRD SET
Score: Nebraska 25-20.
NU’s largest lead: 25-20.
Pitt's largest lead: 18-17.
The star: Stivrins, known for her work at the net, used her serving to turn a back-and-forth set to the Huskers' favor. It started with an ace, which gave NU a 19-18 lead. The senior served a 6-0 run, which include her own back-row kill, to put NU in control.
Don’t forget about: Kayla Caffey's kill gave NU a 20-18 lead, and Caffey and Nicklin Hames followed with a stuff for a three-point cushion. NU's two freshmen hitters, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause, had big kills late.
Trends: Nebraska hit .310 for the set while Pitt hit .081. … Pitt had 19 digs and NU had 18. … NU's sideout percentage sat at nearly 60% through three sets.
FOURTH SET
Score: Nebraska 25-22.
NU’s largest lead: Nebraska 18-14.
Pitt's largest lead: Did not lead.
The star: Stivrins delivered back-to-back kills to give the Huskers a 24-21 lead, and then her stuff, with an assist from Nicklin Hames, ended the match and sent the Huskers into the final.
Don’t forget about: After Pitt tied the set at 20-20, Stivrins and Krause combined for a stuff to give NU the lead for good. The Huskers had Pitt on its heals right away. Caffey opened with a kill, Kenzie Knuckles served an ace and Kubik put down a kill for a 3-0 lead.
Trends: Nebraska hit .432 in the fourth set while Pitt hit .250.