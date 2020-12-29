Nebraska volleyball's schedule is here and John Cook says 'it is like riding a horse in the Kentucky Derby'

There will be no nonconference matches this season for Nebraska, with only a Big Ten slate prior to the NCAA Tournament in April.

The team will play the same opponent back-to-back in the same city. Most of the time it will be on consecutive days, while on a few occasions there will be one day between matches, which could allow for more matches to be on TV.

This format will cut down on the travel for this season, which will help with safety and expenses. Each team will play series against 11 of the other 13 league teams.

The back-to-back format is similar to college hockey.

“That eliminates the extra travel, and it gets matches,” Husker coach John Cook told the Journal Star in August. “You stay in the same hotel and have the same refs, so it’s just trying to minimize opportunities when you’re out of the bubble.”

Nebraska’s five home series will be against Minnesota, Penn State, Ohio State, Maryland and Northwestern.

Nebraska’s five road series will be against Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Rutgers.

The Huskers' matches against Iowa are split with one match in Lincoln and one in Iowa City.