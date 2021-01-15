Nebraska volleyball's Drewnick opts out of 2021 season

Nicole Drewnick, a backup setter on the Nebraska volleyball team, has made the decision not to play this season, according to a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson.
Drewnick has opted out for the season, a move afforded to players while the season is played during the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to rejoin the team for the fall 2021 season.
The sophomore from Dallas was the only player on Nebraska’s 15 player roster who wasn’t present for a team photo this week.
Nebraska will have two setters on the roster, just like last season. They are two-year starter Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans, a freshman walk-on from Waverly.
Drewnick was the backup setter for the Huskers in 2019, but played primarily as a serving substitute. She finished the season with two ace serves and 10 assists.
Nebraska will begin its season next week.
Kaylei Akana
Kayla Caffey
Hayley Densberger
Nicole Drewnick
Anni Evans
Emma Gabel
Nicklin Hames
Kenzie Knuckles
Madi Kubik
Kalynn Meyer
Callie Schwarzenbach
Lauren Stivrins
Lexi Sun
Jazz Sweet
Riley Zuhn
