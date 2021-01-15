Nebraska volleyball's Drewnick opts out of 2021 season

Nicole Drewnick, a backup setter on the Nebraska volleyball team, has made the decision not to play this season, according to a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson.

Drewnick has opted out for the season, a move afforded to players while the season is played during the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to rejoin the team for the fall 2021 season.

The sophomore from Dallas was the only player on Nebraska’s 15 player roster who wasn’t present for a team photo this week.

Nebraska will have two setters on the roster, just like last season. They are two-year starter Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans, a freshman walk-on from Waverly.

Drewnick was the backup setter for the Huskers in 2019, but played primarily as a serving substitute. She finished the season with two ace serves and 10 assists.

Nebraska will begin its season next week.

— Brent C. Wagner

