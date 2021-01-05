Nebraska volleyball will begin postponed season ranked in the top five nationally

The Nebraska volleyball team will come out of the longest offseason in program history — about 13 months between matches — as one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation.

Nebraska is ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released on Tuesday.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Stanford and Kentucky. After Nebraska, Baylor is No. 6 and Minnesota is No. 7.

Creighton is 15th.

Nebraska’s season was postponed to the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska will begin a scheduled 22-match regular season on Jan. 22 against Indiana. The NCAA Tournament will begin on April 8, with the championship match scheduled for April 24 in Omaha.

While playing during a pandemic may add a little unpredictability to a sport often dominated by the same teams, Nebraska should be a contender to reach the NCAA Final Four.