Nebraska volleyball will begin postponed season ranked in the top five nationally

The Nebraska volleyball team will come out of the longest offseason in program history — about 13 months between matches — as one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation.
Nebraska is ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released on Tuesday.
Wisconsin is ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Stanford and Kentucky. After Nebraska, Baylor is No. 6 and Minnesota is No. 7.
Creighton is 15th.
Nebraska’s season was postponed to the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska will begin a scheduled 22-match regular season on Jan. 22 against Indiana. The NCAA Tournament will begin on April 8, with the championship match scheduled for April 24 in Omaha.
While playing during a pandemic may add a little unpredictability to a sport often dominated by the same teams, Nebraska should be a contender to reach the NCAA Final Four.
Nebraska was also ranked No. 5 in the final poll for the 2019 season with a 28-5 record. The Huskers return every starter from that team and 11 players overall including All-Americans Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik, the Big Ten freshman of the year. The Huskers also should have a third-year starter at setter (Nicklin Hames) and a fourth-year starter at right-side hitter (Jazz Sweet).
Wisconsin will pose a challenge to the Huskers and the rest of the nation. The Badgers return three All-Americans: middle blocker Dana Rettke, outside hitter Molly Haggerty and setter Sydney Hilley. Wisconsin gave Nebraska three of its five losses last season. Nebraska will play Wisconsin twice during the regular season.
Stanford was the national champion last season but will be a younger team after graduating four All-Americans from that team. The other Final Four teams last season were Wisconsin, Baylor and Minnesota.
Teams in the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Sun Belt begin their seasons in the fall, and are scheduled to resume the season this spring and be able to play in the NCAA Tournament. Texas had a 14-0 record during the fall.
Check back for updates to this story
The full poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Texas
3. Stanford
4. Kentucky
5. Nebraska
6. Baylor
7. Minnesota
8. Washington
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Florida
12. Louisville
13. Purdue
14. Notre Dame
15. Creighton
16. BYU
17. Missouri
18. Georgia Tech
19. Pittsburgh
20. Marquette
21. Hawai’i
22. UCLA
23. San Diego
24. Michigan
25. Western Kentucky
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.