Nebraska volleyball will be on TV a lot this season. Here's the start of that list
topical

Nebraska volleyball will be on TV a lot this season. Here's the start of that list

NU volleyball media day, 8.7

Lincoln's Kenzie Knuckles (left) and Kaylei Akana enjoy a light moment Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Sgtar

The Nebraska volleyball team will play on national television at least 15 times this season, including the opening weekend of the season.

There will be 14 matches on Big Ten Network and one on ESPNU.

Nebraska’s first national broadcast will be on Aug. 28 against Kansas State at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

More matches will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET), and will be announced later.

The Big Ten Conference has expanded its volleyball coverage this season with a record-setting 53 matches televised nationally on the Big Ten Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

The Huskers on TV

Aug. 28, Kansas State, 4 p.m., BTN

Sept. 3, Georgia, 6 p.m., BTN

Sept. 18, Louisville, 7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 22, at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Oct. 1, Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 3, Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN

Oct. 8, at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 13, Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oct. 23, Purdue, TBD, BTN

Oct. 27, Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Oct. 30, at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

Nov. 4, at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 6, at Ohio State, TBD, BTN or Big Ten Network+

Nov. 19, Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 26, at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN

Husker News