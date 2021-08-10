Nebraska volleyball will be on TV a lot this season. Here's the start of that list

The Nebraska volleyball team will play on national television at least 15 times this season, including the opening weekend of the season.
There will be 14 matches on Big Ten Network and one on ESPNU.
Nebraska’s first national broadcast will be on Aug. 28 against Kansas State at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
More matches will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET), and will be announced later.
The Big Ten Conference has expanded its volleyball coverage this season with a record-setting 53 matches televised nationally on the Big Ten Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
The Huskers on TV
Aug. 28, Kansas State, 4 p.m., BTN
Sept. 3, Georgia, 6 p.m., BTN
Sept. 18, Louisville, 7 p.m., BTN
Sept. 22, at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Oct. 1, Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 3, Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN
Oct. 8, at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 13, Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oct. 23, Purdue, TBD, BTN
Oct. 27, Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Oct. 30, at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
Nov. 4, at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 6, at Ohio State, TBD, BTN or Big Ten Network+
Nov. 19, Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 26, at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN