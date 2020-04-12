Nebraska volleyball transfer Megan Miller will stay in the Big Ten Conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Nebraska volleyball Megan Miller has announced her plans for her next college program, staying in the Big Ten Conference to play for Northwestern.

Miller announced her new school on social media on Saturday. She remains a UNL student, but placed her name in the NCAA transfer portal and began looking for a new program in January.

Miller was a sophomore in 2019 and has played as a defensive specialist each of the previous two seasons. She played in every set during the 2019 season, and finished the season with 246 digs and 24 ace serves.

Coming out of high school in Alexandria, Indiana, Miller was the No. 55-ranked recruit nationally in her class. Miller was part of a competition to be the starting libero for the 2019 season, but freshman Kenzie Knuckles won that job.

Miller’s news means that each of the four Nebraska volleyball players who entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the 2019 season has completed transfers.

Outside hitter Capri Davis is now at Texas, right-side hitter Anezka Szabo is at Kansas and defensive specialist Chen Abramovich will play at Cal Poly.