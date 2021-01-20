Nebraska volleyball team suited up to get accustomed to gameday routine after 13-month offseason

It’s really (probably) happening.

The Nebraska volleyball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday with a match against Indiana in Bloomington, ending a stretch of 13 months and eight days between matches.

“We just can’t believe that it’s actually happening this weekend,” said Nebraska All-America outside hitter Lexi Sun. “But we’re looking forward to it for sure.”

If the Nebraska and Indiana teams continue to clear daily COVID-19 testing, the longest volleyball offseason ever will end after the season was postponed from its normal spot on the college sports calendar from August to December.

With it being so long between matches, the Huskers had a dress rehearsal and followed the normal routine for a match day as a refresher and to acclimate Nebraska’s four new players.

“This past weekend we tried to implement a gamelike situation,” Sun said. “So we had a pregame practice, pregame meal and switched the courts and wore jerseys and all of that. So I think that was a help for us in order to prepare for this weekend and be ready after not playing for so long.”