Nebraska volleyball team suited up to get accustomed to gameday routine after 13-month offseason

It’s really (probably) happening.
The Nebraska volleyball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday with a match against Indiana in Bloomington, ending a stretch of 13 months and eight days between matches.
“We just can’t believe that it’s actually happening this weekend,” said Nebraska All-America outside hitter Lexi Sun. “But we’re looking forward to it for sure.”
If the Nebraska and Indiana teams continue to clear daily COVID-19 testing, the longest volleyball offseason ever will end after the season was postponed from its normal spot on the college sports calendar from August to December.
With it being so long between matches, the Huskers had a dress rehearsal and followed the normal routine for a match day as a refresher and to acclimate Nebraska’s four new players.
“This past weekend we tried to implement a gamelike situation,” Sun said. “So we had a pregame practice, pregame meal and switched the courts and wore jerseys and all of that. So I think that was a help for us in order to prepare for this weekend and be ready after not playing for so long.”
During a normal season Nebraska would host a scrimmage, and then have four weeks of nonconference matches to get ready for the Big Ten season. But this season the Huskers jump right into league play. And with the Huskers aspiring to contend for a Big Ten title, Nebraska coach John Cook has been preaching to the team for several weeks that the Huskers have to be playing at a high level from the opening serve of the season.
Huskers third in conference poll: Nebraska ranks third in the preseason Big Ten poll as voted on by the league coaches.
Wisconsin was unanimously chosen as the conference favorite. The Badgers are also No. 1 in the national poll after finishing as NCAA runner-up last season.
The Badgers are followed in the Big Ten poll by Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State. Minnesota also made the Final Four last season.
Wisconsin won the league in 2019 with an 18-2 record. There was a three-way tie for second with Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State each finishing 17-3.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins and Sun made the 14-player preseason all-Big Ten team.
Waverly’s Evans backup setter: With backup setter Nicole Drewnick opting out of the season for COVID-19 reasons, Nebraska is down to two setters on the roster, just like last season. Nicklin Hames is a two-year starter. Now the backup is Anni Evans, a freshman from Waverly.
“With this COVID, everybody has got to be ready to go, and we’re thankful that Anni is part of our program and she’s blossoming and doing a really good job,” Cook said. “(Opting out is) just part of the deal and everybody has to make their decision what’s best for them.”
Cook likes Huskers' serving: The long offseason gave Nebraska’s players lots of time to practice serving, and Cook thinks that is showing.
“We’ve got probably about eight great servers right now, so we’re debating what six are going to get to serve,” he said. “So we’re pretty pleased. We’ve become, in my opinion, a very good serving team. There’s days I feel sorry for our passers (in practice). So they’ve really embraced that.”
The Big Ten features several great hitters — especially the Wisconsin team Nebraska is chasing — and Nebraska’s players know that tough serves are one way to slow down a great offense.
Serving was a strength of Nebraska’s team when the Huskers won the 2017 national championship.
Briefly
* Nebraska’s team captains are Stivrins and Hames, which is the same as last season.
* Nebraska had three of its recruits — Kennedi Orr, Ally Batenhorst and Lexi Rodriguez — graduate from high school early and join the team in January. The group started by having its own practices, but they are slowly working into practices with the team. They’ll also lift weights with strength coach Brian Kmitta four times per week. While they’re not eligible to play, the early enrollees are allowed to travel with the team to road matches.
