Nebraska volleyball team stays in top-5 of poll after second loss

After last Saturday’s five-set loss against Ohio State the Nebraska volleyball team dropped one spot to No. 5 in the coaches’ poll released on Monday.
Nebraska’s record is 10-2, and the Huskers are the highest-ranked team with two losses.
Ohio State (13-1) moved up two spots to No. 9 after the weekend split against the Huskers.
Nebraska returns to action on Wednesday against Iowa (2-10).
After three weeks without matches top-ranked Wisconsin (10-0) is scheduled to return to action against No. 4 Minnesota on Thursday in a key Big Ten series.
Creighton (8-2) is 24th in the poll.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
