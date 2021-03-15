 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball team stays in top-5 of poll after second loss
topical

Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 3.12

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins goes up for a kill against Ohio State’s Gabby Gonzales (8) as Kaylei Akana looks on in the second set on March 12 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

After last Saturday’s five-set loss against Ohio State the Nebraska volleyball team dropped one spot to No. 5 in the coaches’ poll released on Monday.

Nebraska’s record is 10-2, and the Huskers are the highest-ranked team with two losses.

Ohio State (13-1) moved up two spots to No. 9 after the weekend split against the Huskers.

Nebraska returns to action on Wednesday against Iowa (2-10).

After three weeks without matches top-ranked Wisconsin (10-0) is scheduled to return to action against No. 4 Minnesota on Thursday in a key Big Ten series.

Creighton (8-2) is 24th in the poll.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
