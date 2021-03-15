Nebraska volleyball team stays in top-5 of poll after second loss

After last Saturday’s five-set loss against Ohio State the Nebraska volleyball team dropped one spot to No. 5 in the coaches’ poll released on Monday.

Nebraska’s record is 10-2, and the Huskers are the highest-ranked team with two losses.

Ohio State (13-1) moved up two spots to No. 9 after the weekend split against the Huskers.

Nebraska returns to action on Wednesday against Iowa (2-10).

After three weeks without matches top-ranked Wisconsin (10-0) is scheduled to return to action against No. 4 Minnesota on Thursday in a key Big Ten series.

Creighton (8-2) is 24th in the poll.

