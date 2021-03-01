Nebraska volleyball team stays at No. 4 in AVCA poll

The Nebraska volleyball remains ranked No. 4 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

The Huskers were one of five teams in last week’s top 10 that weren't able to play matches last week.

Nebraska plays two matches at unranked Illinois (2-6) this weekend.

Creighton hasn’t played for two weeks as a result of COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the Creighton program. The Bluejays (4-2) stayed at No. 23 in the poll.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.