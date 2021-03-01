 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska volleyball team stays at No. 4 in AVCA poll
View Comments
topical

Nebraska volleyball team stays at No. 4 in AVCA poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 2.21

Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) sets the ball for teammate Lauren Stivrins during a match against Minnesota on Feb. 21.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska volleyball remains ranked No. 4 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

Nebraska (7-1) had both of its matches last week against Wisconsin postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Badgers’ program.

The Huskers were one of five teams in last week’s top 10 that weren't able to play matches last week.

Nebraska plays two matches at unranked Illinois (2-6) this weekend.

Creighton hasn’t played for two weeks as a result of COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the Creighton program. The Bluejays (4-2) stayed at No. 23 in the poll.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News