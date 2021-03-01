Nebraska volleyball team stays at No. 4 in AVCA poll

The Nebraska volleyball remains ranked No. 4 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.
Nebraska (7-1) had both of its matches last week against Wisconsin postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Badgers’ program.
The Huskers were one of five teams in last week’s top 10 that weren't able to play matches last week.
Nebraska plays two matches at unranked Illinois (2-6) this weekend.
Creighton hasn’t played for two weeks as a result of COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the Creighton program. The Bluejays (4-2) stayed at No. 23 in the poll.
