The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 2 in the AVCA preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon.
The Huskers also finished last season ranked No. 2, after finishing as the national runner-up with a 29-7 record.
Stanford is ranked No. 1. The Cardinal beat Nebraska in the national championship match last season.
Stanford was the obvious No. 1. The Cardinal return eight of the nine players who played in the national championship match, including three first-team All-Americans (outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, setter Jenna Gray and libero Morgan Hentz). Stanford had a 34-1 record last season.
Stanford received 62 of the 64 first-place votes in the poll. Nebraska and Penn State each received one first-place vote.
Nebraska and Stanford will play in Lincoln on Sept. 18.
There are five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the top 10: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Illinois, No. 8 Penn State.
The Huskers return five starters from last year's team, including first-team All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins.
AVCA poll
1. Stanford
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Texas
5. Wisconsin
6. Illinois
7. Kentucky
8. Penn State
9. BYU
10. Florida
11. Oregon
12. Pittsburgh
13. Washington
14. Southern California
15. Michigan
16. Marquette
17. Purdue
18. Creighton
19. Tennessee
20. Baylor
21. San Diego
22. Washington State
23. Cal Poly
24. Arizona
25. Louisville