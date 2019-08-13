{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Volleyball Media Day, 8.9

The 2019 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a group photo Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 2 in the AVCA preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Huskers also finished last season ranked No. 2, after finishing as the national runner-up with a 29-7 record.

Stanford is ranked No. 1. The Cardinal beat Nebraska in the national championship match last season.

Stanford was the obvious No. 1. The Cardinal return eight of the nine players who played in the national championship match, including three first-team All-Americans (outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, setter Jenna Gray and libero Morgan Hentz). Stanford had a 34-1 record last season.

Stanford received 62 of the 64 first-place votes in the poll. Nebraska and Penn State each received one first-place vote.

Nebraska and Stanford will play in Lincoln on Sept. 18.

There are five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the top 10: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Illinois, No. 8 Penn State.

The Huskers return five starters from last year's team, including first-team All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins.

AVCA poll

1. Stanford

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Texas

5. Wisconsin

6. Illinois

7. Kentucky

8. Penn State

9. BYU

10. Florida

11. Oregon

12. Pittsburgh

13. Washington

14. Southern California

15. Michigan

16. Marquette

17. Purdue

18. Creighton

19. Tennessee

20. Baylor

21. San Diego

22. Washington State

23. Cal Poly

24. Arizona

25. Louisville

