Nebraska volleyball team picked second in Big Ten poll; two Huskers earn preseason honors

In a vote by league volleyball coaches, Nebraska is picked to finish second in the Big Ten Conference this season.

Two-time defending Big Ten champion Wisconsin is the unanimous favorite to earn a third consecutive Big Ten title. All 14 Big Ten coaches took part in the balloting and were permitted to vote for their own teams and players.

The Badgers are seeking to become the first Big Ten program to earn three straight conference titles since Penn State captured eight in a row from 2003-10.

Last year, Nebraska finished third in the Big Ten with a 14-2 record, while also having six matches canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Nebraska's Lexi Sun and Nicklin Hames made the 14-player All-Big Ten preseason team.

The Huskers are ranked No. 5 in the AVCA poll.

Big Ten preseason poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Penn State

4. Minnesota

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Michigan