Nebraska volleyball vs. Northwestern, 11.6

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun rises on an attack in the third set against Northwestern on Wednesday atthe  Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 6 in the new coaches' poll released Monday.

Nebraska has been ranked in the top 10 the entire season.

The Huskers (20-3) won both matches last week in sweeps, against Northwestern on Wednesday and Iowa on Saturday night.

Nebraska moved up in the poll because Wisconsin lost to unranked Ohio State last week, dropping three spots to No. 7.

This week, Nebraska travels to Michigan State on Wednesday, and hosts Iowa on Saturday.

Texas is ranked No. 1, followed by Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford and Minnesota.

Creighton dropped from No. 9 to No. 14 after last week’s loss against Villanova.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

