Nebraska volleyball team moves up in rankings after 2-0 start to season

After the first week of matches the Nebraska volleyball team moved up one spot in the AVCA rankings to No. 4.

The Huskers jumped ahead of Washington after the Huskies lost to then-No. 11 Ohio State.

Texas remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Wisconsin, Kentucky and Nebraska.

The Huskers went 2-0 on the first weekend of the season, with wins against Colgate and Kansas State.

Nebraska hosts another tournament this week with matches against Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State.

